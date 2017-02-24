From Pipi’s Pasture: The stool

I had a birthday awhile back, and my husband Lyle came home from the post office carrying a package that was slightly bulged on one side. It was from my sister, Darlene Blackford, and before I got a chance to open the box, she called. She said that when I opened the gift I was to keep in mind that it had several possible uses.

I pulled a stool out of the box — a very sturdy stool about a foot tall, 15-inches long, and 8-inches wide. Right away I fell in love with the stool. It looks like an antique. The blue legs are missing paint in spots, and the top — which is unpainted — appears to be partially sanded.

Later that day my brother Duane Osborn came out for a visit, so he, Lyle and I studied the stool. Where did Darlene get it, we wondered? Was it from a flea market, a yard sale, or antique store? Duane found a sticker under the top with “Hobby Lobby” on it. (During a phone call the next day Darlene confirmed that she bought it at the hobby shop — it and another just like it for herself.)

Next, Duane, Lyle and I considered ways that the stool might be used, since Darlene had brought it up. First of all, since I’m so short, my feet dangle from the tall dining room chairs. By putting the stool under the table, I have a place to put my feet, and it feels so good. Even better, I can put it in front of my television-watching chair. It’s better than the ottoman that moves and is usually loaded with newspapers and magazines anyway.

Duane and I got a chuckle out of our childhood memories, because back then a sturdy stool like this one would have certainly been placed on top of another structure (whatever was wide enough) and then piled high with telephone books, encyclopedias and an assortment of other items so that we could reach the walls and ceiling to paint or clean. (I’ve written about this before.)

The stool can be used in adding height when making an attractive arrangement of potted flowers on the front porch or patio when summer arrives. I can just see a pot of my favorite “Prairie Flowers” on the stool. Or, of course, it can hold a potted plant indoors in winter, too.

Besides that, the stool can hold snowmen, Santas, Easter baskets, pumpkins and other decorations during the holidays.

Again, because I’m so short, I find it difficult to reach merchandise on the very tops of shelves at the grocery store. So husband Lyle suggested that I take the stool with me to the store, put it in the cart, take it out when I need to reach something, and stand on it. It’s a possibility.

The stool is just the right height and sturdy enough to be used as a stool for milking a cow. One time when we were kids, Mom sent Darlene out to the pasture in the daytime to get a cup of milk from the cow (because she needed the milk for some recipe) so that memory brought the last idea for the stool’s use from Duane. I could use it, he suggested, to milk a cow in the feedlot (that is, if the cow had a calf). I found this quite humorous. We have gentle cows, but I can just imagine the looks I’d get from a cow if I took the stool out into Pipi’s Pasture, sat down, and proceeded to milk, and “looks” probably aren’t all I’d get.

Thanks go to my sister Darlene for the stool of many uses.