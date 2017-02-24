Patti Mosbey: Rambo, son of a living legend of Sand Wash Basin

The Bureau of Land Management has been conducting a bait and trap gather in Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County this winter. To date they have removed 43 horses. The harsh winter weather with snow and mud shut the effort down in December. So far their efforts for continuing have been futile.

With each horse that was captured and shipped to Canon City came a lot of emotions for us who have come to know these horses by name and personality. I witnessed the expression on the face of a wild horse enclosed in a trailer several years ago, and it’s a scene that can still haunt me. We seem to think it’s no big deal loading a horse into a trailer. We see domestic horses loaded and think that’s just the norm for all horses. A wild horse gets no chance at learning to load into a trailer, and accepting the enclosure of a box and the movement of speeding trucks and cars that rush past them traveling down a highway must be difficult.

In a few weeks many of the Sand Wash horses will be moved again. They will be heading to the Great Escape Sanctuary in Deer Trail. These horses are becoming accustomed to humans who bring their daily food and speak kindly to them. Slowly they are learning that life will be safe in their new surroundings.

One particular horse that I want to feature today is a solid red colt, Rambo. He has an interesting history and one that I hope to follow as he makes his way through adoption and into his new home. Rambo is the 2013 offspring of Picasso, the icon of Sand Wash Basin.



Picasso is known around the world and many visitors have traversed to Sand Wash in the hopes of seeing this tri-colored pinto for themselves. Breyer Company makes collectible horse models and created a Picasso model in 2014 followed up with another Picasso colt, Van Gogh in 2015.

Some feel Rambo is just a “plain jane” horse, no flashy markings, just a red horse. I think he’s going to prove himself a worthy companion to whoever has the good fortune to adopt him. Because of his heritage there could be several willing to push the bid for him. After all…owning a son of Picasso, well, that’s owning a piece of history. Picasso has roamed the vast expanse of Sand Wash Basin for around 30 years. Having lost his band a couple years ago he is spending his time as an aged bachelor.

I’m sure Rambo will be a future article as I hope to follow him through the process of adoption and training in his new home.

For more up to date information on the horses that will be available for adoption you can follow them on Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Advocate Team — SWAT on Facebook.

Patti Mosbey is a regular visitor to Sand Wash Basin. Photographing and documenting the daily lives of the Sand Wash herd her passion. For more of her photos and adventures find her on Facebook at Sand Wash Adventures.