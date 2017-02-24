Over a Cup of Coffee: Broccoli cheese soup

It’s been warm and spring-like, but undoubtedly there will be lots more snowy days before spring really arrives. That means that there’s still time left to enjoy soup, like this week’s recipe for “Broccoli Cheese Soup.”

The second recipe for “Spanish Noodles” is quick to prepare and yet good, a recipe to fix when you don’t have much time.

Broccoli Cheese Soup

1 ½ cups water

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cups diced potatoes

1 chicken bouillon cube

1 ½ cups chopped broccoli

2 tablespoons flour

¼ cup diced celery

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup chopped onion

2 cups milk

½ teaspoon salt

½ pound processed (Velveeta) cheese

1 teaspoon parsley (optional)

Cook the water, potatoes, broccoli, celery, onion, salt, parsley, pepper and bouillon cube in a large saucepan until the vegetables are tender. Do not drain. In another saucepan, melt the butter and flour. Slowly add the milk and cheese. Add to the vegetables and heat but do not boil.

Spanish Noodles

1 pound hamburger

1 small onion, grated

1 can tomato soup

1 can corn, drained

½ package of noodles, cooked

salt and pepper

Brown the hamburger and onion. Put the meat and onion in casserole with the other ingredients. Mix. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes.

Last week I made the “Surprise Casserole,” Patty Myers’ recipe. I used a square 8-inch casserole dish. I used cream of celery soup. I sliced potatoes, but I think I would like shredded potatoes better and they would cook up faster, too. Thanks again for the recipe, Patty. St. Patrick’s Day is coming up. Does anyone have recipes using cabbage or favorite St. Patrick’s Day recipes? If so, please send them to me at Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.