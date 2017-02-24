Moffat County girls basketball seeking 5th straight district title

Moffat County High School basketball has seen many victories on its home court, but during the past several years, the wins on the floor of Central High School in Grand Junction mean almost as much given the time of the season.

MCHS girls hoops secured a spot in the 3A Western Slope League district championship after a Friday win in the semifinals against Cedaredge at Grand Junction.

The 49-42 victory against the Bruins was one that didn’t come easy and started slowly for the Lady Bulldogs as Cedaredge held the lead at 11-8 in the first quarter.

A Moffat County rally late in the second period broke up the Bruins’ confidence, though the Lady Dogs were still behind 24-20 at halftime.

It was in the third when it all started to come together — besides limiting to only five points in the quarter, a three-pointer by Alex Hamilton put MCHS in front at 29-26, and they didn’t look back from there, rounding out the period with a 35-29 advantage.

Both sides fought furiously in the last eight minutes, and the foul shot opportunities piled up, with Moffat County 12 for 20 from the line overall.

Jana Camilletti and Josey King each had 13 points, Makenna Baker 12, Mattie Jo Duzik seven and Hamilton four in a game that relied on Lady Dogs’ starters but had plenty of back-up from the Bulldog bench, including Kinlie Brennise and Brooke Gumber.

“It was a crazy one, but it all worked out,” Hamilton laughed.

It was the second meeting in less than a week between Moffat County and Cedaredge, Dogs falling on the road to the Bruins 43-38 Feb. 18.

Facing the Bruins in mid-afternoon was a game-changer, said Kenley Nebeker, noting the early morning bus time that impacted the previous game.

Even more important — rebounding. A better presence beneath the boards helped win it for the Bruins the first time around, and that was something Nebeker drilled into his players’ heads.

And, it worked.

“Probably the best rebounding performance of the year, honestly,” Nebeker said. “Everybody pitched in for that, everyone who went in got big rebounds.”

Hamilton said she and her teammates plan to stay ready to make second-chance points count.

“It makes a huge difference in the game, and we need to keep going with that and everything else we executed well,” she said.

Besides Friday’s action being somewhat of a revenge game, the win holds multiple benefits for Moffat County girls, who were seeded third in the district event. The defeat of Cedaredge — No. 2 seed in districts — matters greatly due to the RPI rankings for 3A basketball teams.

The formula for RPI — ratings percentage index — held the Bruins as the top-ranked team in the WSL, eighth overall in the state, even greater than conference champions Grand Valley, 12th in RPI, The system is used by Colorado High School Activities Association in determining further games in the postseason.

The Bulldogs were placed 17th in rankings released earlier this week and retain the league’s best overall record as a result of topping Cedaredge, MCHS now 17-4.

This is the fifth year in a row Moffat County girls have been at the district championship, and the past four years have seen them beat Olathe each time, but a 48-38 win Friday by Grand Valley over the Pirates means the girls in blue will meet the Cardinals Saturday.

Regardless of who they meet at this point, the game plan is the same, and Nebeker said his athletes are ready to make it happen for another district title.

“We’re excited for whoever we get, and we really want this win,” he said.

Nebeker, in his first year as a Moffat County coach, added that the past season has been an exciting one for him to share with players.

“All credit to the girls,” he said. “They fight, they battle and take criticism so well, and they just do what you ask them to do. They’re just awesome girls.”

