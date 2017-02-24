Making a Difference: Red shirt staff of Boys & Girls Club of Craig provide young leadership

Children can learn a great deal from adults, but when those who are just a few years older work with them, both young kids and teenagers can benefit from the experience.

As with other branches of its national organization, Boys & Girls Club of Craig employs teen staff members to oversee and engage in activities with its members.

Dubbed “red shirts,” these young adults have a job that’s a little bit like babysitting, a little bit like teaching and a little bit like an older sibling.

Most of those who become red shirt staff are former BGC members.

Red shirt Dylan Howlett said he first began coming to the club at age 7 and looked up to staff members who were employed there at the time.

He has been a staff member for about a year-and-a-half, trying to have the same kind of presence for the younger generation, whether it’s games in the gym, building Lego sets or other activities.

“When you build a bond with these guys, it helps you in the future, like you’ll know what to do when you have your own kids,” Howlett said.

Sidney Ferguson also has fond memories of spending time with older kids that inspired her to eventually join the staff.

“I was itty-bitty, about 6 years old, and when I got older I became a junior volunteer, but I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to work here,” she said.

Though she left briefly, coming back to the club as a red shirt was a choice Ferguson said worked out well.

“I just fell in love with it after I was able to get a connection with the kids,” she said. “I was kind of distant and standoffish at first, but it got better.”

Ferguson added that being a role model for club members is vital, having learned life lessons they can impart and help kids make the right choices.

Staff members all have different stories for what got them involved.

For Kayla Weber, an altercation about a year ago at Moffat County High School required her to perform community service.

Weber said she chose Boys & Girls Club, a decision that has benefitted her in multiple ways. She was struggling with anger control, and spending time around younger children has helped her calm down.

“Once I got here, I really wanted to work here more because I love kids,” she said. “Dealing with kids makes you more patient.”

Weber said she tries to reach out to kids who have trouble socializing and strives to build their confidence.

“The best thing about working here is you get to see all kinds of different kids every day, and it opens your heart more to children and their needs,” she said. “It makes you understand what kids go through, and us being younger, we can relate to them more.”

Craig Unit Director Kari Neuman agreed that the red shirt staff in Craig has proved to be a valuable part of the club, teens interacting with kids in a way that might be more difficult for older adults.

“They’re able to guide them in a different way or be silly with them,” she said.

What’s more, club members might be getting a look at their future selves.

“We have this ladder of mentorship and leadership, and that high school position is something younger kids can look to them and say, ‘one day, I’ll be a red shirt staff,’” Neuman said.

