Making a Difference: Moffat County Booster Club raises funds, promotes school pride

When funding for certain school programs in Northwest Colorado becomes difficult, one group is there to provide a little boost.

Moffat County Booster Club works to bring in money to support various athletic and extracurricular endeavors. The group, which was first formed in 2012, is a non-profit organization with a mission statement to enhance school spirit and promote Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School by providing resources wherever needed.

In the past year, the Booster Club’s projects have included buying a new Moffat County Bulldog mascot, MCHS Homecoming t-shirts and a new sound system for the football field.

Providing funding for improvements to the high school’s weight room also was a boon, said Rich Houghton, MCHS athletics and activities director.

“We didn’t have enough racks for all our weights, and we needed some more clips on the bars, we just needed that brought up to code,” Houghton said. “That helped a lot.”

Past projects have included updating the team banners in the MCHS that celebrate sports achievements and, some years, bankrolling a Homecoming halftime fireworks show.

Mark Samuelson and Tony Peroulis provide leadership for the Booster Club, which brings in its money through advertising banners promoting local businesses that further enrich community pride.

“It helps pick up where the funding might not be there,” Samuelson said. “It’s all done locally to support the kids.”

Funding for state-level competitors in sports or other activities is also a priority for the group, providing some extra cash beyond the per diem amount budgeted for students to eat leading up to competition.

“We want them to be able to have a nice meal, something special when they’re representing us at state,” Samuelson said.

In 2016, MCHS wrestling, girls basketball, track and field, DECA/FBLA and cross country were among those that attended state events.

Any team or extracurricular group is able to apply for funds from Booster Club but are also welcome to host their own fundraising efforts in tandem with the organization, which boys basketball and cheerleading recently did.

Samuelson said the structure allows students to show initiative in addition to receiving some aid.

In their first year with MCHS, Houghton and Principal Craig Crebar said they are impressed with the support Moffat County Booster Club offers.

Crebar noted that similar organizations at other schools where he’s worked often set aside money for only one team rather than sharing the wealth.

“This group is one of the best I’ve seen in supporting all activities,” he said.

For more information on how to support Moffat County Booster Club, contact Mark Samuelson at 970-701-1014.

