Making a Difference: Many Craig groups play a part in Missoula Children’s Theatre visits

The educational experience is not limited to the classroom, and each year many groups in Northwest Colorado pitch in to help local kids get a unique and enriching encounter unlike any other.

Since 2012, Missoula Children’s Theatre has visited Craig as part of its program to work with young actors in all 50 states and multiple countries.

Starting on a Monday, thespians as young as kindergarten audition for the upcoming show, spend the rest of the day and the rest of the week in rehearsals, and by Saturday they are ready and raring to give the community a great performance.

MCT’s repertoire of productions are largely fairy tales and fables recognizable to kids and adults alike with contemporary humor. Earlier this month, the curtain went up on “Peter and Wendy” a variation of “Peter Pan,” while other shows that have come to Craig have included “The Tortoise versus the Hare,” “Blackbeard the Pirate,” “The Pied Piper,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Red Riding Hood.”

Each show involves music and choreography young participants can master over the course of one week.

MCT provides the set and costumes and two staff members, one who plays a major role onstage to keep the action running and the other serving as director and backstage organizer.

“I think towns like Craig really enjoy Missoula Children’s Theatre, and it’s small towns like this that we’re here for,” said Casey Papas, director of “Peter and Wendy.”

Amy Peck serves as the Craig coordinator each time MCT visits the area, fulfilling a role originally started by former resident Michelle Chalmers.

“The arts are kind of a challenge in Craig, and something like this lets them stretch and grow in a different way,” she said.

Numerous local agencies provide funding or other assistance for MCT’s presence in Craig, including Friends of Moffat County Education, Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads, Kiwanis Club, Elk Run Inn and The Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Jennifer Riley, TMH’s vice president of hospital operations, said an anonymous donation in 2012 helped bring the program to the area and ever since the Foundation has been pleased to support it.

She added that MCT’s work is an ideal way to keep kids engaged and exposed to the fine arts.

“It’s something they might not otherwise have a chance to participate in,” she said. “It’s amazing what they do with these kids, and it’s something we thought was valuable. There’s more to health in children than just physical health, there’s environmental health and social health, and this promotes all of that.”

