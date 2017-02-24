Making a Difference: CNCC will need a strong foundation to grow

— Revenue from property taxes are down, the economy sluggish, state and federal funding for higher education continues to come under pressure so growth for Colorado Northwestern Community College will require the help of a strong foundation — the CNCC Foundation.

“We are committed to growth so the Foundation has an important role to play with that. Foundations across the nation generate countless billions of dollars and backfill the shortfall,” said Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control Terry Carwile.

Carwile along with Lois Wymore are two of the longest serving members of the CNCC Foundation Board. Both also serve on the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control.

The purpose of the CNCC Foundation Board since 1979 has been “expanding the college’s resources through grants, corporate or individual gifts and special fundraising events,” states the CNCC website.

Lois Wymore was asked to represent students on the foundation board in 1993, and she’s been a cheerleader for the college ever since.

“We spread the word about the college. Everyone on the board is excited about the college and the possibilities of what we do and what we can do,” Wymore said.

Connecting the college to the community is one of the duties of board members.

“The Foundation is the arm of the community college that gets out into the community and let’s people participate at an individual level,” Carwile said.

Carwile was invited to join the foundation board about 14 years ago and now acts as the liaison between the board of control and the foundation board.

“The future of the foundation is going to be a good one, a productive one,” Carwile said.

The 21-member foundation board is comprised of citizens from across the college service area. They meet about once a quarter.

“We are four members short. We are looking for potential members,” Wymore said.

Interested community members are asked to write a letter of interest to the foundation. The membership committee reviews the letters.

“There is usually a phone interview then we invite them to a meeting and see if it’s a good fit,” Wymore said.

Board members are asked to give time if they are unable to give money.

“Scholarships have been our biggest thing,” Wymore said. “There is nothing more satisfying than to know that when it’s scholarship time that we have passed out 27, five hundred dollar scholarships.”

Wymore believes that even small scholarships make a big difference helping students pay for basics like rent or fuel.

“I’d say 94 to 95 percent have turned their lives around and have gone on to do something or be something,” Wymore said.

The next big fundraising event is the annual Rangely Dinner-Dance in March with details still being finalized.

“The dinner dance funds scholarships. It’s usually a lot of fun and the food is outrageously good,” Wymore said.

Board members are currently soliciting items for the silent auction held during the event.

Wymore and Carwile are planning to team-up to create new foundation outreach to the college’s Routt County, Hayden, Oak Creek and North Park (Kremmling) service areas.

“It would behoove us to get out to those service areas and expand the network,” Carwile said.

The CNCC Foundation is one more way for the community to be involved in supporting the growth of the college.

“It gives the community the opportunity to step-in and advance the institution with a contribution. Money can be endowed allowing individuals to decide what programs to support and at what level,” Carwile said. “So people can put their hands on the college and make a difference.”

Information about giving is available on the CNCC website or by calling 800-562-1105 Ext 3277.

