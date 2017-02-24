Health Briefs: Celebration Saturday

The Board of Directors of the Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center invites the community to attend their Community Appreciation Celebration at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The event includes a free spaghetti dinner. The board wishes to thank the community for its support and share their growth as well as opportunities to be part of their ongoing legacy of caring. For more information call: 970-824-5204.

Order hospice daffodils online

Northwest Colorado Health’s annual Hospice Daffodils fundraiser will be March 14. Daffodils can be ordered online at northwestcoloradohealth.org/daffodils. Delivery is available for orders of 10 bunches or more; deliveries will occur on March 13 and 14. Daffodil orders also will be available those days for pick up at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell Street. Daffodils are $5 per bunch, $24 for five bunches and $46 for 10 bunches. Proceeds help ensure Northwest Colorado Health can continue caring for and supporting patients nearing end of life in the Yampa Valley. For more information, call Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609.

Avoid health scams

National Institute on Aging offers advice for avoiding health scams. Health scams usually target diseases that currently have no cure like arthritis, cancer, or memory loss. They may even promise “anti-aging” effects. Be skeptical. Question what you see or hear in ads and online. Check out this list of red flags from the National Institute on Aging and always ask your doctor before you start using a new product. For more information visit: bit.ly/2kovfmt.

Living with a heart defect

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect and can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works. They can affect how blood flows through the heart and out to the rest of the body. Defects can vary from mild such as a small hole in the heart to severe such as missing or poorly formed parts of the heart. About one in four babies born with a heart defect has critical congenital heart disease and needs surgery or other procedures in the first year of life. Advancements in medical care and treatment mean such babies are living longer and healthier lives. Learn more facts and read survival stories at cdc.gov/ncbddd/heartdefects/facts.html

Adults need vaccines too

Vaccines are not just for kids. The need for immunization doesn't end for adults said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a recent news release that reminds adults of the importance of getting vaccinated to protect themselves and loved ones from serious diseases. Protection from vaccines received as a child can wear off over time, and new and different diseases may require new vaccinations. The specific vaccines needed by adults are determined by age, job, lifestyle, health conditions, travel and vaccination history. To learn more visit: cdc.gov/features/adultimmunizations/index.html

Free home health inspections for seniors

The Senior Social Center Safe Homes for Seniors program is offering free home safety inspections by qualified professionals for seniors age 60 and older. The free safety inspections aim to help seniors continue to live independently in their own homes. For more information, call 970-326-3188.

Watch for mumps

Mumps cases have spiked in Colorado. The virus can cause painful swelling in glands in the cheek and jaw. It can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. Two doses are recommended for children, the first when the child is between 12 and 15 months old and the second between age 4 and 6. Northwest Colorado Health provides all routine and recommended immunizations. To make an appointment, call 970-879-1632 in Steamboat Springs and 970-824-8233 in Craig.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released revised infant safe sleeping guidelines

Federal agencies have voiced their support and announced the Safe to Sleep® campaign. The latest AAP recommendations include 19 overall guidelines for reducing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related causes of infant death. The primary recommendation for reducing the risk of SIDS remains the same: place babies completely on their backs to sleep for all sleep times, naps and at night. The revised guidelines emphasize that parents and other caregivers should be aware of how tired they are when feeding, comforting, or bonding with baby to avoid falling asleep in such situations. Complete list of guidelines is available at: healthychildren.org/English/ages-stages/baby/sleep/Pages/A-Parents-Guide-to-Safe-Sleep.aspx