Fitness Tip: Try cross training with variety of exercises

Have you considered cross-training? Cross-training involves incorporating different types of exercises such as walking, swimming, biking, or resistance training into your fitness routine. Cross-training can lead to workouts that are more fun and beneficial.

Examples of how you might incorporate cross-training into your routine might include swimming laps at the Craig swimming pool, jogging or walking out on the nature trails at Loudy Simpson Park, riding your bike on the golf course road, or taking a fitness class from a local trainer or at a local gym. The possibilities are endless.