Education Briefs: Kindergarten registration open for the 2017-18 school year

— Children that turn 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible to register for kindergarten. Parents need to take proof of residency (utility bill, rent agreement, etc…), the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and if available, a record of physical exam or health information. Students must be registered at their neighborhood school with school of choice considerations made after April 1. Register between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays until March 3. To learn which school is your neighborhood school and place of registration call the district office at 970-824-3268.



Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. Thursdays in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• March 2: Dr. Seuss

• March 9: Music

• March 16: St. Patrick’s Day

• March 23: Spring Flowers

• March 30: Feelings

A fiery tutorial, registration closes Feb. 27

Blacksmithing 101: A Fiery Tutorial is a course for individuals interested in the obscure, beautiful and grimy creations forged in fire and quenched with sweat. Blacksmithing is not only for the dwarfs of lore, though dwarves and dwarf-like beards are welcome. The five weeks course will teach control and manipulation of steel. Students will learn to make hammer blows, gain an understanding of fire and at which temperature it can be useful to create beautifully hand crafted objects that will last the test of time. The class fee is $200 for senior citizens and $250 for others. Space is limited to three. Register by Feb. 27 for classes in March and April to be held at the Wyman Living History Museum. For more information contact Desiree Moore, CNCC Director of Community Education by calling 970-824-1135.

Intermediate Adobe Photoshop

Students will learn how to build on their basic knowledge and achieve next-level effects in Adobe Photoshop. Use common tools within Adobe Photoshop to turn images into masterpieces. The class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on March. 8. Class fee is $30. Register by March 1. For more information or to register call Desiree Moore, CNCC Director of Community Education by calling 970-824-1135.

Literacy carnival takes place Thursday

The 13th annual Literacy Carnival is coming up from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Thursday at East Elementary School. Thursday is also the birthday of Dr. Seuss. For more information, email Shannon Samuelson at shannon.samuelson@moffatsd.org.

Get active in your school Parent Advisory Councils

Parent Advisory Councils (PACs) are available at Moffat County schools to provide parents opportunities to contribute to school improvement. PACs meet monthly during the school year. Representatives from each PAC are elected to the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC). Speak with the principal at your child’s school to learn how to get involved.

Spring Break for Moffat County School District is March 20 to 24

Moffat County School District offices and schools will be closed from March 20 to March 24 for Spring Break. Normal school district schedule will resume on Monday, March 27.