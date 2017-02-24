Making a Difference: Craig Fire/Rescue works for good of community, daily

The brave men and women of Craig Fire/Rescue are real-life superheroes — the kind that wear bunker gear rather than capes.

Despite having full-time jobs, families and other obligations, they’re always there in a flash when there’s a fire or other emergency. Their duties don’t stop there, though — they do several other things to help the community throughout the year.

“We do a lot of things in the community,” said Lt. Kris Olsen, who has been a member of Craig Fire/Rescue for 13 years. “Inspections, community events like the fair, helping out with the fireworks for the Fourth of July, visiting schools, giving out scholarships and providing fire extinguisher trainings,” he continued, listing a few of the many things Craig Fire/Rescue does in support of the community.

You may be wondering how they manage to do it all.

Craig Fire/Rescue has a large enough pool of firefighters to form two battalions — Battalion A and Battalion B. The battalions take turns each month responding to evening and weekend calls, unless they’re fires, explained Clay Trevenen, who’s beginning his fifth year with the department. Additionally, everyone tries to help out with community events as they can.

Although they’re able to take turns responding to evening and weekend calls, juggling their many responsibilities is tough. But that doesn’t stop the selfless firefighters.

“It’s a lot sometimes,” said 2016 Rookie of the Year Annie Sauer. “I try my best. Some days it’s not that easy but I work really hard to try and meet all of my obligations,” she continued, explaining that she also works for Moffat County Schools helping young adults with disabilities find employment.

Trevenen, who is a science teacher at Moffat County High School, feels humbled by all of the responsibility on his shoulders.

“You see people in really tough situations — whether their property is on fire, there’s been an accident or there’s a medical call. You really see people at their most vulnerable and it’s quite humbling,” Trevenen said.

The firefighters get by with a little help from their families.

“You can’t do this job and not have your family’s support. It does take away from family time but my family always offers full support,” said Trevenen.

The firefighters are certainly setting great examples of selflessness, heroism and good citizenship for their own families, as well as for Craig’s youth — a very important service that may not be listed in their official job duties.

“I hope I show girls that if they have an interest in something that isn’t necessarily traditional, they can go out and do it,” said Sauer of being a female firefighter. “I’m proud to serve our community with the team we have. Our whole team is professional and willing to do whatever they can to help out the community.”

One of Trevenen’s favorite parts of being a member of Craig Fire/Rescue is the camaraderie among the firefighters.

“It’s a great bunch of people to hang out with and work with. It’s exciting," he said. You see things that the average citizen doesn’t see. It’s an adrenaline rush and a great public service.”

When asked why they wanted to become firefighters, Olsen, Trevenen and Sauer’s answers contained one common denominator: the desire to give back to their community.

The members of Craig Fire/Rescue don’t sacrifice so much of their time and risk their lives for the glory – they do it so that they can make the community they love safer for everyone.