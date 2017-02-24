Beauty Tip: Wash off makeup each night

We’ve all heard it before — washing off makeup before bed keeps your skin fresh and healthy, but do we know what happens to our skin when we don’t wash our face at night?

According to an article in Good Housekeeping, not washing your face clogs pores and doesn’t allow your skin to heal itself. It also causes premature wrinkles.

Sleeping with makeup on can also increase exposure to free radicals “leading to collagen breakdown and skin that ages faster," the article stated, citing Dr. James C. Marotta, a facial plastic surgeon and skincare expert at Marotta Facial Plastic Surgery in Smithtown, New York.

So take five minutes and wash your face before you go to bed.