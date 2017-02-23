Woman and dog extricated from rollover accident in Moffat County

A woman and her small dog were involved in a rollover accident late Thursday morning.

First responders worked to extract the woman from a minivan that rolled over on south Colorado Highway 13 near the old Empire mine in Moffat County.

The dog was not injured in the accident, and its owner was transported to The Memorial Hospital with non-severe external injuries, said Lt. Chris Mercer of Craig Fire/Rescue.

“I don’t know if she had any internal injuries or not,” he said.

Craig Fire/Rescue had to use a Holmatro extrication tool to get the woman out of the vehicle.

“It took 14 minutes from the time we arrived on scene to the time we had her out of the vehicle,” Mercer said.

Mercer is not sure how the accident happened.

A bystander, Michael Burkett, of Craig, said that the woman passed him on the highway and was going too fast, maybe even more than 60 miles per hour, according to his calculation.

Snow and icy conditions hit Northwest Colorado late Wednesday, and light snow continued to fall throughout the morning Thursday.

The dog was transported to Bear Creek Animal Hospital in Craig and will be reunited with its owner once she’s released from the hospital, Bear Creek staff said.

The woman's name has not been released.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and The Memorial Hospital EMS team all were on scene.