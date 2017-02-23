Weekend Roundup: On the hunt for fun in Northwest Colorado

Whether you’re an aspiring artist, a wildlife enthusiast or just want to kick back for some tunes, you can find something to do this weekend in Northwest Colorado.

Paint power

As part of the ongoing fundraiser for historic Moffat County structure the Luttrell Barn, Splatz Painting will host dual painting sessions Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

All skill levels are welcome for the event, which takes between two to two-and-a-half hours. Painters can follow the instructor or make the design their own.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beneath grandstands at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: $35

For more information: Call 970-871-7904 or visit splatzpainting.com

Raise the roof

St. Michael’s Catholic Church will host a fundraiser dinner and dance Saturday to bring in money for a new roof.

The meal includes carnitas, rice and beans, with a dance and drawing following.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: 678 School St.

Cost: $10 per plate

For more information: Call 970-824-5330

Yes, deer

The annual banquet for Northwest Colorado Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation takes place this Saturday at Clarion Inn & Suites. The night includes an auction with multiple hunting trips up for bid including a turkey shoot and pheasant hunt, as well as many specialty firearms, among other items.

Tickets are available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Thunder Run Survival or Northwest Pawn.

Proceeds benefit mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat.

When: Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: $38 per person or $70 per couple

For more information: Call 970-629-3292 or visit muledeer.org

Smooth sounds

Steamboat Springs’ Chief Theater will host a Saturday performance by Moors and McCumber, featuring Strangebyrds.

James Moors and Kort McCumber perform a wide array of genres, including country, rock and bluegrass, as well as a heavy Irish influence from recent touring of the Emerald Isle.

The duo Strangebyrds — Cari Minor and Ray Smith — are renowned in Colorado, winning awards at Rocky Mountain Folks Festival and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Tickets are $15

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

