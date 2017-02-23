Hospital staff asked to meditate: On the record for Feb. 21

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Feb. 21

4:30 a.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a man who was yelling at his mother over the phone for leaving him at the store. Staff and other customers at the store found his language offensive, so the man was trespassed from the store.

12:29 p.m. At West Sixth Street and Steele Street, officers responded to a non-injury fender bender crash between a Saturn and a Saturn SUV. One driver was issued a citation.

12:59 p.m. At the drivers license office parking lot on the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a car crash. A driver accidentally backed their black Expedition into a GMC Yukon in the parking lot.

2:16 p.m. At the Black Nugget Motel parking lot area, officers responded to a report of a found syringe, which was turned into officers for disposal.

3:01 p.m. At East First Street and South Ranney Street, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a 2007 Dodge and a white Buick.

3:13 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report of a verbal altercation outside involving three males and three females. The argument was over a vehicle, and officers helped mediate the situation.

3:33 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of suspicious incident. The hospital received multiple letters from an unknown person out of state advising staff to meditate.

7:06 p.m. On the 700 block of Exmoor Ciricle, officers responded to a report of physical domestic violence. A female party was arrested.

11:30 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 20-year-old female was arrested for harassment and domestic violence involving her boyfriend.