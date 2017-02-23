Police search for Craig woman

— Craig Police Department is seeking help to find a Craig woman.

Devon Marie Hillesland, 32, is wanted for failure to comply for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), said Commander Bill Leonard.

Hillesland is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you see this woman the Craig Police Department ask that you do not approach or attempt to apprehend this individual.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of this person is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.