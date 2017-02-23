Community is asked to help Craig Police Department find Devon Marie Hillesland, age 32 who is wanted for failure to comply on a DUI.

Police search for Craig woman

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Craig — Craig Police Department is seeking help to find a Craig woman.

Devon Marie Hillesland, 32, is wanted for failure to comply for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), said Commander Bill Leonard.

Hillesland is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you see this woman the Craig Police Department ask that you do not approach or attempt to apprehend this individual.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of this person is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.

