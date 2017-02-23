Girls skipping class: On the record for Feb. 21, 22

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Feb. 21

4:30 a.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a man who was yelling at his mother over the phone for leaving him at the store. Staff and other customers at the store found his language offensive, so the man was trespassed from the store.

12:29 p.m. At West Sixth Street and Steele Street, officers responded to a non-injury fender bender crash between a Saturn and a Saturn SUV. One driver was issued a citation.

12:59 p.m. At the drivers license office parking lot on the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a car crash. An adult driver accidentally backed their black Expedition into a GMC Yukon in the parking lot.

2:16 p.m. At the Black Nugget Motel parking lot area, officers responded to a report of a found syringe, which was turned into officers.

3:01 p.m. At East First Street and South Ranney Street, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a 2007 Dodge and a white Buick.

3:13 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report of a verbal altercation outside involving three males and three females. The argument was over a vehicle, and officers helped mediate the situation.

3:33 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of suspicious incident. The hospital received multiple letters from an unknown person out of state advising staff to meditate.

7:06 p.m. On the 700 block of Exmoor Ciricle, officers responded to a report of physical domestic violence. A 20-year-old female was arrested for harassment and domestic violence involving her boyfriend.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

9:37 a.m. Officers received a call from Sunset Elementary School that two 8-year-old girls did not show up to school. The girls were found behind the Sinclair Station on East Victory Way skipping class and were taken back to school.

12:07 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker, officers responded to a report of two men involved in a fight. One man was driving an intoxicated man home when they got into a fight. Officers contacted the men, and they had already resolved the issue.

1:04 p.m. At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report that staff found what looked like a meth pipe.

1:06 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of harassment from an ex-wife regarding a vehicle.

4:05 p.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a 2004 Ford Ranger and a Ford Escape.

9:05 p.m. At the Davis House apartments on School Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man who was refusing to leave the building and didn’t live there. It turned out to be a misunderstanding.

9:41 p.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers initiated a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of a person driving under the influence.

10:01 p.m. At the Columbine Apartments on the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a 911 hangup call. When on scene, they located a male party that had a warrant for his arrest for failure to pay fines and he was arrested.