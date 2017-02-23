First responders attend to rollover accident on south Highway 13 in Moffat County

First responders worked to extract occupants of a minivan that rolled over on south Colorado Highway 13 late Thursday morning near the old Empire mine in Moffat County.

It's not known how many people were in the vehicle or their conditions. However, a bystander, Michael Burkett, of Craig, said one woman and her dog were inside the minivan.

He said also that the woman passed him on the highway and was going too fast, maybe even more than 60 miles per hour.

Snow and icy condition hit Northwest Colorado late Wednesday, and light snow continued to fall throughout the morning Wednesday.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and The Memorial Hospital EMS team all were on scene.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story when more information becomes available.