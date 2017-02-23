Danielle Elkins: Coal communities remain hopeful

Although the coal industry’s future remains uncertain, it claimed a regulatory victory last Thursday when President Trump signed House Joint Resolution 38 to stop a piece of Obama-era legislation known as the Stream Protection Rule.

The Stream Protection Rule was finalized during the last days of the Obama administration. It introduced new limits on coal mining near waterways, but many coal supporters feel that the rule was duplicated and unnecessary since the Environmental Protection Agency has already placed strict environmental regulations on the coal mining industry’s operations.

An overview released by the Congressional Research Service in January estimated that the rule would have hit the industry with approximately $52 million in compliance costs. Mining operations in Appalachia — the area in which I was born and raised — would have incurred nearly half of those costs, and up to 590 coal mining jobs in the area could have been endangered.

Many worries remain for the industry and those who have relied on it for income, but the worries associated with the millions of dollars in compliance costs and the loss of even more jobs due to the Stream Protection Rule were washed away last week with the glide of the presidential pen.

Coal miners wearing hard hats gathered around the president to watch.

“As a 45-year miner, I’m very proud to be in this historic building, and I am very proud to be here with my President of the United States, who keeps his word. And we thank you very much, sir,” said an attendee to President Trump at the signing of H.J. Res. 38 in The White House.

This move was likely the first of many to reverse the regulatory stronghold on the coal mining industry. After Scott Pruitt is sworn in as administrator of the EPA, it’s predicted that President Trump will follow through with campaign promises and direct Pruitt to continue slashing regulations.

Coal-reliant families across America have their fingers crossed that the new administration can bring back the industry but, even with this victory and the victories to come, so much remains to be seen. A global shift away from coal, the rise of its cheaper rival natural gas and years of overregulation have battered the industry so badly that a full recovery appears bleak.

While that’s good news to those who oppose deregulation of the coal mining industry, there are miners who lie awake at night wondering how they’ll feed their children. There are miners who were near retirement when they were laid off, who were left wondering how they’d ever be able to sit in front of a computer screen all day to “re-train” for a different career after all those years of manual labor underground. There are miners who worry about the loss of their healthcare and retirement benefits, despite being promised that they would be taken care of in exchange for the back-breaking labor they struggled through for the greater part of their lives. They may be laid off or retired, but I call them miners because that’s what they are. For many of them, coal mining is the only job they’ve ever known.

For miners and their families in once-booming coal communities across America, small victories like H.J. Res. 38 provide hope that at least some of what they’ve lost can be restored.