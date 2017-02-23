Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 24, 2017: Sign up for Moffat County Youth Wrestling through Feb. 27

Registration is open for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s upcoming season. The program is offered for boys and girls age 4 to 14.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page and will be accepted through Feb. 27.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team, for age 4 through 8, working Mondays and Wednesdays, and senior teams, age 9 to 14, meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, which is free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from tournaments.

Drop off registration forms with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address Gayle Zimmerman, 3692 Moffat County Road 7, Craig, CO 81625.

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.

Mule Deer Foundation banquet Saturday

The annual banquet for Northwest Colorado Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation is set for Saturday at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 6:30.

The event includes an auction with multiple hunting trips up for bid, including a turkey shoot and pheasant hunt, as well as many specialty firearms.

Tickets are $38 per person or $70 per couple and are available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Thunder Run Survival or Northwest Pawn.

Proceeds benefit mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitats.

For more information, call Mike McQuay at 970-629-3292 or visit muledeer.org.

Safari Club banquet slated for March 18

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host its annual fundraiser banquet March 18 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and an auction.

Among items up for bid are hunting trips and other packages.

Tickets are $45 per person, $85 per couple or $500 for a corporate table. Tickets can be purchased through Rummel Chiropractic, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Northwest Pawn Shop, Chapman’s Automotive, Precision Auto, Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds stay in the community, and SCI’s goal is to promote both hunting freedom and wildlife conservation.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.

Craig Trap Club hosting Polar Bear League

Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League for shotgun shooters continues through March at its headquarters on U.S. Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Sessions are twice weekly at 10 a.m. Sundays or 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

Polar Bear sessions are open to individuals and families with a $60 registration fee for the league; practice rounds are $5 for club members and $6 for non-members.

A full league shooting includes 300 targets — 100 from the 16-yard line for handicap classification, 100 from either the 20- or 25-yard line and 100 from 16 yards.

Shooting can be done in one day or throughout the season.

CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition and have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

For more information about Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League requirements, call 970-629-8437 or 970-629-9586 or visit facebook.com/craigtrapclub.