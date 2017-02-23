Craig briefs: Police department seeks public’s help finding woman

Devon Marie Hillesland, 32, is wanted for failure to comply for Driving Under the Influence, said Commander Bill Leonard.

Hillesland is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you see this woman the Craig Police Department ask that you do not approach or attempt to apprehend this individual.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of this person is asked to call the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.

Preserving the Last Frontier group set to meet Saturday

The Preserving The Last Frontier group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I located at 663 Ledford St. Liz Johnson will present a program about paleontology. For more information, call 970-824-6761.

Moffat County office 4-H sign-up deadline near

The Moffat County Extension Office’s deadline for 4-H is Tuesday, Feb. 21. New and existing members can sign up for 4-H at the Moffat County Extension Office.

For more information about 4-H or 4-H enrollment, call the extension office at 970-824-9180.

Candidate debate, forum set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22

The Craig Association of Realtors, Craig Daily Press, and KRAI will host a candidate debate/forum for the upcoming city council and mayor candidates.

The forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Centennial Mall.

Sales/use tax community meeting slated for Thursday

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, a community forum will take place to discuss the sales/use tax initiative that will appear on April’s ballot.

All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.



If approved by voters, the sales/use tax is projected to bring in an additional $2.4 million to the city of Craig in the first year.

13th annual Literacy Carnival scheduled Feb. 23

The 13th annual Literacy Carnival is coming up from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at East Elementary School. Thursday is also the birthday of Dr. Seuss.



For more information, email Shannon Samuelson at shannon.samuelson@moffatsd.org.