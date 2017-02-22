Craig hoopster aiming high for state Elks Free Throw Contest

It may be a long trip this weekend, and though he won’t be behind the wheel himself, Craig’s Cort Murphy has plenty of drive to succeed.

Murphy will compete Saturday in the state round of the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest in Salida.

The country-wide event features young basketball players ranging from 8 to 13 at the foul line, shooting 25 free throws, the best of the bunch moving along to the regional round in Denver.

Murphy, who won locally in Craig in December and at the event’s district level in January in Leadville, said he has been practicing his technique in preparation.

Swishing 19 shots at districts, he knows he’ll have to do a little better from here.

“One of my friends, they’ve made it to Denver, and they said it gets a lot harder,” he said. “You have to at least make it to 20 to pass.”

Salida’s Brandon Wilkins, organizer for the state event, noted that about 2,500 kids competed throughout Colorado, with 36 earning a spot on the floor this weekend. Out of those, six will move on to regionals, where they’ll compete with Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming winners.

“It’s such a great activity for kids,” Wilkins said.

Murphy, a sixth-grader at Craig Middle School, has been keeping on his game through AAU hoops.

“I’ve been practicing every day, and staying calm is my big thing, to not get nervous,” he said.

Murphy wasn’t the only Craig kid to do well in Leadville.

Also competing in the 12 to 13 age group, Olivia Profumo — who attended in lieu of Jacie Evenson — placed second among the oldest girls. She initially tied for first, scoring 13, and hit an additional three buckets in the following shootout, just short of the victory.

Additional Craig finalists at the local level to qualify to move on to districts included Tanner Dugan, Antonia Vasquez, Jayden Evenson and Lillian Burke.

Grand Exalted Ruler Frank Sadvar, of Craig’s Elks No. 1577, said he wishes the best of luck to Murphy at state.

“Hopefully he can go even further,” he said.

