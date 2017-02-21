Student housing plans move forward at CNCC — funding needed

— Student housing in Craig might become a reality if funding can be found.

The Colorado Northwestern Community College Student Housing Committee was tasked to develop a business plan for the construction of on campus housing by the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board during their February monthly meeting on Monday.

“The committee decided to go ahead and move forward to see how to fund or finance the proposed student housing. It’s our opinion that it should be done in its entirety, including the first 100 bed facility with food service and commons area then a second 100 bed facility after that,” said Dave Fleming, committee member and President of the Yampa Valley Bank in Craig.

On behalf of the committee he then asked the college board to direct the committee to move forward with a business plan.

“We are at a good time to move this project forward. To sustain future growth, and not risk a downturn in enrollment, on campus housing is a must. The committee is prepared to put together a business plan,” Fleming said.

College board member Lois Wymore made a motion, “to give the housing committee authority to move forward to develop a business plan.”

Board member Terry Carwile seconded the motion. When board chair Mike Anson called the vote, the motion was approved. Board member Jennifer Riley was not present.

“We estimate that we need a 60 day window to hopefully put together a very solid plan,” Fleming said.

Once the business plan is complete it will need to be approved by the college board and then will go to CNCC President Granger who will have to present it to three additional governing boards.

“We need to elevate the level of discussion, so we can take advantage of an opportunity,” Carwile said. “We are committed to growth.”

