Streaker strikes twice outside City Market: On the record for Feb. 13 to 21

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Feb. 17

8:30 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The caller reported that a woman had been given a ride by her ex and now had a black eye, but the alleged victim would not confirm to officers how she got the black eye.

9:36 a.m. At Hurricane Car Wash, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male walking around with a bow and arrow and a fishing pole looking in the ditch. Officers did not find him.



9:57 a.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of employee theft. A man was cited for theft.

1:45 p.m. At Gino’s, officers responded to a report of fraud by check possibly involving stolen checks.

2:31 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. The parents were called to pick him up.

3:50 p.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report of theft. A man was cited for shoplifting consumable goods valued at $6.98.

3:52 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital Clinic, officers took a report of a suspicious male on foot in black sweat pants, black beanie and camo pants talking to himself while weaving in and out of parked cars. He appeared to be arguing with himself. Officers unable to locate him.

4:18 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man reportedly went to talk to a neighbor about her children stealing something from his children and she started yelling at him and calling him names. The woman was cited for breach of peace.

5:11 p.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a streaker. A caller from Stockmen’s Liquors reported that a man took off his clothes behind City Market and, completely naked, jumped out into the street and exposed himself while waving to passing cars. He then put his clothes back on and repeated the process over again. He was caught in the act of exposing himself when officers arrived and was arrested for indecent exposure.

10:49 p.m. At the cemetery, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. A person was contacted and was determined to be there for legitimate reasons.



Saturday, Feb. 18

12:13 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of harassment by phone. Fairgrounds barn, was playing Pokeman Go, was advised not a good place to do it, so he left.

Officers responded to a report of a restraining order violation by a man in jail in Indiana calling his ex. The jail in Indiana put an end to the calls.

In City Park, a juvenile found a knife and turned it in.

At 10th Street and Rose Street, a four-year-old was walking with his mother when he pointed out what looked like the handle of a firearm in the snow on the north side of the bridge. Officers recovered a revolver and are looking for the owner.



At Stockmen’s Liquors, officers took a report that the man who was seen streaking the day before had returned, but with his clothes on this time. He made a purchase and left fully clothed.

Sunday, Feb. 19

7:40 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal threat or harassment between two juvenile brothers. The parents were notified and the matter was resolved verbally.

At the Best Western Plus, officers responded to a report of a drunk female who was found to be staying at hotel and was returned to her room.

Monday, Feb. 20

8:22 p.m. In the apartments on the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to repeated reports of harassment. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had been trying to contact her in several places around town, then followed her back to her apartment and attempted to contact her. The man was found hiding in his car with a firearm and had to be tazed after resisting arrest. He was arrested for violation of a restraining order, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing, attempted assault with a firearm, domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, harassment and driving under restraint.

8:31 p.m. At Victory Way and Wickes Avenue, officers initiated a traffic stop and a man was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and no insurance.



8:47 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of shoplifting. A man was arrested on violation of bail bonds — he had been released the day before — and theft under $50.

9:36 p.m. At the West Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver. A male driver was arrested.

Moffat County Jail

Monday, Feb. 13

Dustan Jacob Bailey, 28, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged violation of a restraining order.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Christopher Allen Ecker, 31, transient, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Gabriel Ryan King, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant.

James Peter Thompson, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time on a previous offense.

James Merle Madsen, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time on a previous offense.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Trever Lane Ormsbee, 24, of Pueblo, was arrested on charges of alleged menacing assault with a weapon, aggravated robbery of a residence, first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and violation of bail bonds.

Nicholas James Johnson, 19, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply relating to drug charges.

Friday, Feb. 17

John Jacob Michael Hysell, 21, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear relating to a traffic offense.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Gary Walton Davis, 37, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged violation of a restraining order.

Zachary Ray Newman, 23, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence, speed limits violation and failure to present evidence of insurance.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Carrie Jo Lira, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Steamboat Springs related to larceny charges and was further arrested for resisting arrest.

Monday, Feb. 20

Patrick Lee Gray, 29, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged theft less than $50 and violation of bail bonds.

Luke Lake Williams, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged violation of a restraining order.

Raymond Scott Croft, 45, of Oak Creek, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia and lack of insurance.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Joshua Charley Hart, 38, of Hamilton, was arrested on charges of menacing assault, unlawful possession of weapons at a school, college or university, criminal attempt, violation of a restraining order, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officers, harassment and driving under restraint.