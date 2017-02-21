Snow, cold making a return to Steamboat

— Some much needed snow was headed toward the Steamboat Springs area Tuesday.

Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com, wrote on his blog that a front is forecast to move through northern Colorado early Wednesday. This will bring colder weather as well as light to moderate snow throughout the day and Wednesday night.

“Right now, I expect 4 to 8 inches of snow by Thursday morning,” Weissbluth said.

Additional snow is expected Thursday night through Friday.

“If the storm comes together as advertised by some models, we could see as much as 6 to 12 inches by Friday morning and an additional 3 to 6 inches during the day,” Weissbluth said.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction predicts that temperatures will stay below freezing starting Thursday.

The snow arrives just in time for the WinterWonderGrass bluegrass music festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Steamboat Ski Area. The venue at the Knoll parking lot includes an outdoor stage. On Tuesday, workers were driving stakes into the ground to anchor tents should the winds pick up.

Mother Nature has some catching up to do if she wants to help the ski area reach its average February snowfall of 68.5 inches.

As of Tuesday morning, 18 inches of snow had fallen in February. The total was helped by 7 inches of snow Feb. 12 and 5 inches of snow Feb. 3.

After dry weather Saturday and Sunday, the snow is expected to begin falling again around Monday and last through next Wednesday.

Joel Gratz, who runs opensnow.com, wrote that models were predicting a 20-inch storm total for the first half of next week.

“While we should have high confidence that the models are correct about the overall cool and snowy pattern, we should have low confidence that the models understand the timing and strength of each individual storm that will hit Colorado during this pattern,” Gratz said. “The best snow conditions will likely result from multiple days of lighter snow rather than a single big event one night.”

