Prather’s Pick: Celebrating the works of Dr. Seuss

When I taught children’s literature and inquired about my adult students’ favorite children’s author, they almost always replied, “Dr. Seuss.” Because of his wacky words, rhyming verse, and ingenious artwork, Dr. Seuss is indeed one of the most beloved children’s authors. Besides that, his books leave all readers — young and old alike — with messages about life.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was born March 2, 1904. He passed away in 1991. His last book was “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” — however, at least two of his books have been finished and published since his death. This week’s book is an example.

“Hooray for Diffendoofer Day!” was published in 1998 by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books. The work was completed with some help from children’s poet Jack Prelutsky and illustrator Lane Smith.

In “How This Book Came To Be,” a section at the end of the book, editor Janet Schulman explains how this week’s book came about. Before his death, Geisel told her that he was working on a book about a schoolteacher, but he didn’t think teachers would like it. That was the last said about the book. However, after he died, Schulman called Geisel’s secretary, Claudia Prescott, and inquired about the book.

Prescott knew all about it — a book about a teacher named Miss Bonkers. She sent Schulman 14 pages of sketches, verse and notes about ideas for the book featuring Miss Bonkers. That’s what the reader finds in this last section of this week’s book. It’s absolutely fascinating!

Schulman enlisted the help of Jack Prelutsky and Lane Smith to finish the book. “Hooray for Diffendoofer Day” was created.

The story is told, in verse, in first-person by a young narrator who lives in Dinkerville and attends Diffendoofer School. The narrator claims that they learn a lot of things not taught at other schools. For example, Miss Bobble teaches listening, Miss Wobble teaches smelling, Miss Fribble teaches laughing, and Miss Quibble teaches yelling. And that’s only the beginning.

The narrator’s teacher is Miss Bonkers who teaches things like how to tell a cow from a cactus and how to get a frog to dance or a pig to put on underpants. In short, though all of the teachers are different, Miss Bonkers is “differenter.”

The principal’s name is Mr. Lowe, “the very saddest man that any of us know.” He has taken a shine to Miss Bonkers, and he watches her when she jumps on her trampoline.

All goes well at school until the day that Mr. Lowe announces the students have to take a test. If Diffendoofer School doesn’t do well it will be torn down and the students will have to go to Flobbertown School where everyone does the same thing the same way, and even the dogs are afraid to bark.

Miss Bonkers says not to fret. She knows that the kids have learned how to think. So the test is held 10 minutes from the time it was announced.

What a delightful book! “Hooray for Diffendoofer Day!” is published by Alfred A. Knopf (1998). It costs $17 in hardcover. You can also find it at the Craig branch of the Moffat County Libraries.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!