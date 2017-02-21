Moffat County real estate transactions for January:
• Address: 320 Crown Dr.
Seller: Chance Abney
Buyer: Donald T. Jensen
Sale price: $250,000
• Address: 408 Prong Horn Rd.
Seller: National Residential Nominee
Buyer: Clinton Shaefer
Sale price: $297,400
• Address: 430 E. Fourth St. #3
Seller: Ron Logan
Buyer: Thomas Morey
Sale price: $500
• Address: 219 Field St.
Seller: Bruce Martinson
Buyer: Lonnie Gustin
Sale price: $60,000
• Address: 653 Tucker St.
Seller: Dorina Fredrickson
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Sale price: $82,500
• Address: 1066 Washington St.
Seller: Roger Corey
Buyer: Paula Hendry
Sale price: $192,500
• Address: 1053 Barclay St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Sale price: $72,200
• Address: 72896 ½ W. Highway 40
Seller: Frances Mark Wick
Buyer: James Steven Wick
Sale price: $150,000
• Address: 824 Rose St.
Seller: Randall Noah Meyring
Buyer: Charles N Rogers
Sale price: $77,000
• Address: 3 Collom St.
Seller: Nathan M Balstad
Buyer: Michael D. Hardin
Sale price: $138,900
• Address: 820 Pershing St.
Seller: James R. Howell
Buyer: Amanda R Nichols
Sale price: $137,500
• Address: 1498 Barclay St.
Seller: Mario Montes
Buyer: Antonio Lopez
Sale price: $21,200
• Address: 795 Stout St.
Seller: Manual A. Gonzalez
Buyer: Jeffrey E. Goncalves
Sale price: $134,900
• Address: 225 E. 13th St.
Seller: Robert L Gonzales
Buyer: Roger Richmond
Sale price: $75,000
• Address: 667 Pershing St.
Seller: Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs
Buyer: Dennis Fredrickson
Sale price: $80,000
• Address: 651 Yampa Ave.
Seller: Moffat Buildings LLC
Buyer: Montini Ventures LLC
Sale price: $450,000
• Address: 443 E. Seventh St.
Seller: Dylon Michael Camilletti
Buyer: Jessica Janeane Hogue
Sale price: $118,000
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID