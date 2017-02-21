Moffat County real estate transactions for January

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Moffat County real estate transactions for January:

• Address: 320 Crown Dr.

Seller: Chance Abney

Buyer: Donald T. Jensen

Sale price: $250,000

• Address: 408 Prong Horn Rd.

Seller: National Residential Nominee

Buyer: Clinton Shaefer

Sale price: $297,400

• Address: 430 E. Fourth St. #3

Seller: Ron Logan

Buyer: Thomas Morey

Sale price: $500

• Address: 219 Field St.

Seller: Bruce Martinson

Buyer: Lonnie Gustin

Sale price: $60,000

• Address: 653 Tucker St.

Seller: Dorina Fredrickson

Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC

Sale price: $82,500

• Address: 1066 Washington St.

Seller: Roger Corey

Buyer: Paula Hendry

Sale price: $192,500

• Address: 1053 Barclay St.

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC

Sale price: $72,200

• Address: 72896 ½ W. Highway 40

Seller: Frances Mark Wick

Buyer: James Steven Wick

Sale price: $150,000

• Address: 824 Rose St.

Seller: Randall Noah Meyring

Buyer: Charles N Rogers

Sale price: $77,000

• Address: 3 Collom St.

Seller: Nathan M Balstad

Buyer: Michael D. Hardin

Sale price: $138,900

• Address: 820 Pershing St.

Seller: James R. Howell

Buyer: Amanda R Nichols

Sale price: $137,500

• Address: 1498 Barclay St.

Seller: Mario Montes

Buyer: Antonio Lopez

Sale price: $21,200

• Address: 795 Stout St.

Seller: Manual A. Gonzalez

Buyer: Jeffrey E. Goncalves

Sale price: $134,900

• Address: 225 E. 13th St.

Seller: Robert L Gonzales

Buyer: Roger Richmond

Sale price: $75,000

• Address: 667 Pershing St.

Seller: Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs

Buyer: Dennis Fredrickson

Sale price: $80,000

• Address: 651 Yampa Ave.

Seller: Moffat Buildings LLC

Buyer: Montini Ventures LLC

Sale price: $450,000

• Address: 443 E. Seventh St.

Seller: Dylon Michael Camilletti

Buyer: Jessica Janeane Hogue

Sale price: $118,000

