Moffat County hoops heads into district mindset

The regular season is in the books for Moffat County High School basketball, Bulldogs moving along to the district round of the playoffs.

MCHS boys hoops finished its season 4-16 Monday following a 59-49 defeat in Aspen that effectively ended the year for the Dogs.

With 10 teams in the 3A Western Slope League this season, the district tourney shifted to a first round format with pigtail games to earn entry into the rest of the event, with the eighth-place Skiers taking the next step with their second win this season over Moffat County.

MCHS coach Eric Hamilton said his players’ shooting wasn’t where it needed to be in the early week game, and though the quality of play started to pick up late in the match, it wasn’t enough to carry the Bulldogs to the next round.

“The guys kept hustling and we kept making plays defensively, but we just really struggled to convert offensively,” he said.

Monday’s action follows dual weekend games at home against Delta and on the road in Cedaredge. However, Hamilton said the former was his team’s best game of the year despite a loss of 51-46.

“Just an overall great game, great atmosphere, the crowd was just tremendous, and that was a heartbreaker to lose that one,” he said.

The 65-47 defeat in Cedaredge came about as Bulldogs “came out flat” and underestimated the Bruins, Hamilton said.

Still, he added that the season had many high points.

“They never gave up, always gave a great effort in every game,” he said. “We never gelled offensively and struggled to score this year, but the record doesn’t show what the guys did this year. Sportsmanship was outstanding, and they just worked hard every day.”

Moffat County girls play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.