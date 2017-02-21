Lance Scranton: More than words

If you’re like me, you have a tough choice to make regarding the mayoral and city council races in April. A host of quality candidates for the council and mayoral positions means, hopefully, that residents will get a wide array of ideas for improving our town. I’ve been a fan of city council this past term and think that they have made sound decisions based on the realities of our circumstances under the pesky, micromanagement of state and federal officials. Too often local control ends up being reaction to laws, regulations and policies that are mandated upon localities.

The fog appears to lifting from the worrisome regulations that caused many to fear the sustainability of our largest economic providers. Coal mines and the power plant make up a big part of our identity as a community and with the economic benefit of energy, Craig has steadied a fairly consistent course through all the attempts to drastically affect our way of life.

The mayor and city council might have more to work with as a different-minded federal administration begins to power-down some of the most burdensome regulations and should an economic spike take place; I sincerely hope Craig can get out of its way long enough to take seriously the investment in our future that so many elected officials love to talk about during campaigns.

Your humble columnist has watched for years as Craig has struggled with a sort of identity crisis when it comes to sorting through our priorities as a community. I tend to hear much more talk about what we can’t do than the bold and creative ideas that will make Craig a community that people are attracted to for its commitment to families and our future.

The gem that is Moffat County needs to be polished up and it starts with elected officials offering ideas that, like our new president, actually become more than words once the ballots have been counted.

Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County High School.