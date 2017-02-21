Don Jones: Vote Joe Bird for Mayor

April 4 will be a critical election for the citizens of Craig. The voters of Craig will be tasked in electing a new mayor and filling four open councilperson seats. The new mayor will either be tasked with indoctrinating new council members, working with existing members or a combination of both old and new. This individual must possess the leadership, flexibility, creativity, and vision to lead Craig to new horizons. Joe Bird has all of these characteristics and more.



As a former mayor, I remember that the position requires an inherent need of commitment, dedication, and compassion. Joe Bird’s personality and work ethic are exactly what the position requires and needs. During the four years I worked with Joe on city council, I was impressed by his work ethic and willingness to explore and listen to all sides of the issue. Joe is deliberate yet methodical with his decision making process.

Joe Bird is a dedicated family man, loyal employee, active community member and experienced councilman. He always acts in the best interest for our community. VOTE JOE BIRD for mayor, the best candidate for the job!

Don Jones

Former mayor of Craig