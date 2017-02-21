Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 22, 2017: Safari Club banquet takes place March 18

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host its annual fundraiser banquet March 18 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. as cocktails are served, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and an auction to follow.

Among the items up for bid are hunting trips and other valuable packages.

Tickets are $45 per person, $85 per couple or $500 for a corporate table. Tickets can be purchased through Rummel Chiropractic, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Northwest Pawn Shop, Chapman’s Automotive, Precision Auto, Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds stay in the community, and SCI’s goal is to promote both hunting freedom and wildlife conservation.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.

Moffat County High School spring sports teams to meet Wednesday

Moffat County High School will host a meeting at 8 p.m. this Wednesday in the MCHS gym, 900 Finley Lane, for parents of athletes interested in spring sports.

Spring sports teams include baseball, track and field, boys swimming, girls soccer and girls golf.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Mule Deer Foundation banquet Feb. 25

The annual banquet for Northwest Colorado Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation takes place Feb. 25 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The night includes an auction with multiple hunting trips up for bid including a turkey shoot and pheasant hunt, as well as many specialty firearms among other items.

Tickets are $38 per person or $70 for a couple.

Tickets are available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Thunder Run Survival or Northwest Pawn.

Proceeds benefit mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat.

For more information, call Mike McQuay at 970-629-3292 or visit muledeer.org.