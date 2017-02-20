Winner of Connections 4 Kids art show is from Calvary Baptist School in Craig

— The top vote getter of Connections 4 Kids Cherish the Little Things Children’s Art Show attends the third grade at Calvary Baptist School in Craig and will have her art on the cover of Connections 4 Kids 2017-18 Calendar.

Using construction paper and yarn, Kaylee Arnold created a paper rug as her entry.

“I really like art. I enjoy drawing and making things because it’s fun,” Arnold said.

Her creation was chosen as one of the top 20 pieces of art submitted this year and was eligible for voting during the annual art show.

“People vote with money during the show,” said Connections 4 Kids Executive Director Betsy Overton. "We raised over $11,000."

The art to receive the most donations is featured on the cover of the annual calendar produced by the organization.

“I am excited about winning because I get to be on the cover of the calendar,” Arnold said.

The remaining 19 winners will be featured inside the calendar.

"Funds raised by the program support Connections4Kids mission to strengthen resources and services for children zero to eight years of age and their families as well as parent education in Northwest Colorado," Overton said.

Children keep their original artworks. Framed prints of the 20 winners will be given to the art show sponsors with many of the prints displayed in area businesses.

The print of Arnold’s artwork will hang in the offices of Moffat County United Way inside Colorado Northwestern Community College Bell Tower building in Craig.

“Cherish the Little Things Children’s Art Show and the Connections 4 Kids Calendar are ways to engage children in cultural experiences, honor their artistic talents and share these gifts with the community,” states the introduction on the inside front cover of the Calendar.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.