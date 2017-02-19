U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton: The state of the economy

The House Financial Services Committee recently received our biannual update on the state of the economy from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. This update could not have come at a more important time.

According to U.S. Department of Commerce, our economy grew by only 1.6 percent in 2016. This is the lowest level of growth since 2011. It is clear that the federal monetary policy of the last eight years is failing hardworking Americans and their families.

When Chair Yellen appeared before the Financial Services Committee, I had the opportunity to ask her about the impact that the Federal Reserve's policies have had on community banks. In the past, Chair Yellen has acknowledged that community banks are important to the economic health of the country and they have been adversely impacted by the trickle-down effects of federal regulations. Chair Yellen again acknowledged this fact before the committee during her biannual update.

For all of the efforts Chair Yellen has said the Federal Reserve has made to provide relief to community banks that have been caught in the crosshairs of heavy-handed federal regulations, we haven't seen meaningful results. I continue to hear from community bankers in Colorado that they are deterred from offering services to their communities because the cost of regulatory compliance is too great.

Chair Yellen cited the signing into law of my bill, the Small Bank Exam Cycle Reform Act of 2015, and the Federal Reserve’s implementation of that law as one way they have provided regulatory relief to community banks. We continue to push for a financial regulatory structure that tailors regulations to the risk profile of a particular bank, rather than subject community banks to one-size-fits-all mandates that were never meant to be applied to them in the first place. My bipartisan bill to create this type of structure – the TAILOR Act –passed the House last Congress, and I am confident that we’ll see it signed into law as part of the Financial Services Committee’s larger regulatory reform package this year.

Despite abysmal GDP growth in 2016, there are signs that our economy is poised to turn the corner. A recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) shows that in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, small business optimism has reached its highest level since 2004. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and when innovators and entrepreneurs feel confident about investing in and expanding their businesses, we know that our communities will feel the economic benefits.

In Congress, we’re continuing to do our part to support this trend. The House and Senate have both already passed three congressional resolutions of disapproval that will do away with overly-burdensome midnight regulations from the Obama Administration. The president recently signed the first of these resolutions in to law, and there are an additional 24 that have been introduced for consideration.

I have always firmly believed that when done right, regulations play an important role in keeping our communities safe and secure. But what we saw out of the Obama Administration, especially during its final months, went far beyond safety and security. Since the beginning of the 115th Congress, we have been working to grow the confidence of our job creators. We’re already starting to see these efforts pay off, and I look forward to continuing this work.

Congressman Scott R. Tipton represents Colorado’s Third District.