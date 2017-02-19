Jo Ann Baxter: Join us

To the editor:

I am appealing to Moffat County Democrats and anyone who is interested in continuing a local Democratic Party to attend a re-organization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW (419 E. Victory Way). Though many residents of the county have a different political philosophy, it is important for each local entity to have a loyal opposition and for each individual to have a voice. A quote I often use is, "The test of courage comes when we are in the minority." It is more applicable today than ever. We must continue to demonstrate our values and to advocate for them, even when we are in the minority.

Though you may not agree with what all our Democratic state and national leaders say and/or do, it is time to express that and to let your views be known. I hope you will plan to attend the meeting and bring as many like-minded friends as you can muster. The future of the local party is at stake.

Jo Ann Baxter

Moffat County Democratic Party Chair