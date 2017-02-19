Craig briefs: Moffat County Democratic party set to meet Wednesday

The Moffat County Democratic party will have a reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW, 419 E Victory Way. For more information, call 970-824-3049.

4-H enrollment deadline Feb. 28; join at county office

The Moffat County Extension Office’s deadline for 4-H is Feb. 28. New and existing members can sign up for 4-H at the Moffat County Extension Office. For more information about 4-H or 4-H enrollment, call the extension office at 970-824-9180.

Candidate debate, forum slated for 5:30 p.m. March 1

The Craig Association of Realtors, Craig Daily Press and KRAI will host a candidate debate/forum for the upcoming city council and mayor candidates at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at Centennial Mall.

Colorado reports an increase in mumps cases

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is alerting parents and healthcare providers about an increase in mumps cases, according to a news release from Northwest Colorado Health.

The outbreak is currently focused in the Denver and Aurora areas. Mumps is a viral infection that causes painful swelling of salivary glands, a low-grade fever and headache. Some people with mumps have no symptoms. Severe complications from mumps are rare but can include swelling of the brain, inflammation of the ovaries or testicles or deafness. Contact a healthcare provider if children develop any swelling of the glands around the ears or neck. Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are recommended for children, with the first dose at age 12 to 15 months and the second dose at age 4 to 6. Parents of school-aged children in Colorado are asked to review their children’s immunization records; children not up-to-date on MMR vaccination could be excluded from school for 25 days or more if mumps cases are reported in their school. For assistance locating a child’s immunization record, contact a healthcare provider or call the Colorado Immunization Information System at 303-692-2437 or 1-888-611-9918.

Northwest Colorado Health offers all routine and recommended vaccines, including travel vaccines. To make an appointment, call 970-824-8233.