Business Buzz: Economic development board visits Frontier Station in Craig

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors met Wednesday at Frontier Station, Inc., 277 Ranney St., to learn about the business’ successes and challenges to understand how to best serve the community.

The business visit was the first of several scheduled for 2017. The board will convene in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and will tour local businesses in the remaining months.

Frontier Station owner Junior Kawcak and his son, Clayton Kawcak, led a tour of the business and described the agricultural business’ operations and growth since it formed in 2008.

Junior attributes his success to taking calculated risks and thoroughly planning.

“You have to make it happen,” Junior said. “It’s not going to happen on its own.”

Junior said that he utilized CMEDP’s assistance as he worked to get the business started. He later invested in the building at 277 S. Ranney St., a two-year project that was completed in 2015.

Junior credits Mike Charchalis, owner of Charchalis Construction & Insulation, with much of the building’s design and efficiencies. He said used local contractors to complete the labor on the project and emphasized the need for local business owners to support one another.

While Junior said that he faces some struggles with transportation, a skilled workforce and commodity prices, he is encouraged about the future of the industry and his business.

“There’s always going to be a call for agriculture,” Junior said.

For more information about Frontier Station, call 970-824-8200. See additional photos and a video from the business visit meeting at facebook.com/CraigEconomicDevelopment.

For more information about CMEDP, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Business Climate Survey now open

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership invites all business owners and managers to participate in the Business Climate Survey, open through Feb. 27 at CraigBusiness.com/survey.

The purpose of the survey is to assess the current business climate in Moffat County and identify ways to improve conditions for business and improve workforce availability and skills.

This survey is designed for owners or managers of for-profit businesses operating within Moffat County. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. All information collected is anonymous.

“We appreciate your honest feedback as we continue to work to diversify our economy and provide a great place to live and do business,” said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck.

The survey was created in partnership with Colorado Northwestern Community College, Colorado Workforce Center, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Moffat County Tourism Association and Yampa Valley Data Partners.

For more information, contact Balleck at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

State offers Food Safety Basics course on Wednesday

The Division of Environmental Health and Sustainability will offer its course Retail Food Operator Training: Food Safety Basics for retail food establishment employees on Feb. 22 in Craig.

This training will provide a comprehensive overview of food safety applications and critical item factors associated with the Colorado Retail Food Establishment Rules and Regulations.

Participants will learn in an interactive environment, with opportunities to put key points into practice through hands-on exercises and group projects. Retail food establishments are encouraged to send managers, chefs and staff to this event. Establishments may also have their participation qualify as an intervention-type inspection in the retail food inspection program.

Participants may choose between two classes on Feb. 22 — 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop.

Space is limited, and registration is required by Feb. 17. To register, email jon.decelles@state.co.us with the subject line “RFOT Attn: Jon DeCelles” and include the following information: Course location, date and time of session attending; facility name; name and title of registrant; and phone number.

For more information, call 303-692-3612.

CMEDP, Clarion Inn host mixer on March 2

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Cassidy’s Bar & Grill at Clarion Inn & Suites will co-host a Craig Chamber of Commerce mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. March 2 at the hotel, 300 S. Colo. Hwy. 13.

The event is open to anyone interested. Appetizers and drinks will be served. RSVPs are requested to the Chamber at 824-5689.

For more information about the event, contact CMEDP at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.