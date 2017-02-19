Craig Middle School wrestler Dylan Zimmerman competes during the 2016 state championships. CMS wrestling starts its season this year with a home tournament Saturday at Moffat County High School.

MOCO Wrestling, Facebook/Courtesy Photo

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Monday

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament in Aspen

Tuesday

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at District Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament, location TBD

Wednesday

8 p.m. Moffat County High School spring sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at CMS Tournament at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

None

