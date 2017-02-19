Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Monday
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament in Aspen
Tuesday
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Roaring Fork at District Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament, location TBD
Wednesday
8 p.m. Moffat County High School spring sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Thursday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction
TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction
TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at District Tournament in Grand Junction
9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at CMS Tournament at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Sunday
None
