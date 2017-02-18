Superfood Tip: Popcorn is a whole grain

— Popcorn is a convenient, healthy, filling guilt-free snack. A typical serving is 3 cups, popped. This provides 5 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, ample amounts of B vitamins and minerals and some iron. To top it off, this whole grain only provides about 100 calories per 3 cup serving.



The healthiest and cheapest way to enjoy popcorn is using popcorn kernels; heat the kernels in a pot over the stove and toss with a pinch of salt. Using kernels versus a microwave bag eliminates additives and limits the amount of salt and fat.

The Memorial Hospital-Craig