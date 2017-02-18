Superfood Tip: Popcorn is a whole grain

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Advertisement

Craig — Popcorn is a convenient, healthy, filling guilt-free snack. A typical serving is 3 cups, popped. This provides 5 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, ample amounts of B vitamins and minerals and some iron. To top it off, this whole grain only provides about 100 calories per 3 cup serving.

The healthiest and cheapest way to enjoy popcorn is using popcorn kernels; heat the kernels in a pot over the stove and toss with a pinch of salt. Using kernels versus a microwave bag eliminates additives and limits the amount of salt and fat.

The Memorial Hospital-Craig

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement