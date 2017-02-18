Moffat County hoops honors seniors during Delta games

Moffat County High School basketball teams kept it close Friday night as they said goodbye to the oldest members of the team.

The final home event of the regular season provided lots of thrills for Bulldog fans as Delta came to Craig.

Senior Night ceremonies celebrated players Alex Hamilton, Josey King, Mattie Jo Duzik and Emma Samuelson for the girls and among the boys, Keenan Hildebrandt, Eddie Smercina and MJ Smith, as well as boys team manager Brooke Krause.

Girls walked away with the win, 43-30, though a slow first half with the Panthers saw them tied at 20 midway through the game.

King put on a three-point display, picking up 15 points, all from the arc.

Bulldog boys enjoyed a 28-24 advantage at halftime as the Junior Bulldog Cheer Clinic took the floor, yet Delta found their groove from there, the Dogs falling, 51-46.

A 22-point game by Moffat County's Justin Dugan was the highlight on either side.

MCHS girls improve to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the 3A Western Slope League, with boys now 4-14, 2-6.