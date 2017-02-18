Fitness Tip: The importance of stretching

Stretching is just as important as exercise in a daily workout routine. Stretching just-worked muscles can increase blood flow, improve athletic performance and decrease risk of injury.

It will also help elongate the muscles, allowing joints to work through their full range of motion, increasing performance and decreasing the risk of injuries, such as tendonitis.

Working out before stretching will make for a more effective stretch by warming the muscle up first. Hold each stretch about 30 seconds. Don’t bounce during the stretch; this only will cause tiny tears in the muscle, which in turn causes scar tissue buildup, ultimately shortening the muscle instead of lengthening it. Feeling tension or a gentle pull during a stretch is good.

Keep in mind that stretching is not good for already strained muscles and will not prevent overuse injuries.

Physical Therapy Department, The Memorial Hospital-Craig