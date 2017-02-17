TMH Living Well: Regular screenings for good health through the years

If you’ve hit a milestone or are approaching one, it’s time to think about health screens. A little prevention can help ward off common health threats, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

“I have had several instances of patients getting screening tests when they didn’t want to, and lo and behold, we found something serious,” said Dr. Scott Ellis, OB-GYN with the Memorial Regional Health Medical Clinic.

Consider these tests through the ages:

Pre-30s

Establish a primary care provider and get wellness exams every year or two. Your provider will run lab tests to make sure your cholesterol, thyroid, and blood glucose levels are normal and give you a physical exam. Wellness exams are especially important for children to ensure they are growing and developing properly.

“Primary care is a preventive health specialty. We order or perform health checks including mammograms, pap smears, prostate screens, annual lab tests and vaccines to make sure your overall health is on track,” said Dr. Elise Sullivan, with MRH Medical Clinic.

It generally takes a doctor at least a few visits to fully understand the picture of your health. Once they get to know you, they can provide better care. That’s why it’s valuable to choose a doctor rather than bouncing around from one to the next.



30s

In your 30s, you generally don’t have to worry about any special tests. Just keep up with your wellness exams every few years.

40s

With that 40th birthday, your body starts showing signs of aging. Plan on getting the usual physical, pap smear (for women) and blood pressure checks every few years depending on your personal health history and your doctor recommendations. If you have high blood pressure, get screened for diabetes. It’s also not a bad idea to add an annual stool occult blood test—a simple test you can even do at home—to screen for colon cancer yearly.



With mammograms, the American Cancer Society suggests women get one every year from ages 45 to 54. After age 55 you can go to every 2 years as menopause provides some protection.

50s

Now is when the fun begins. Several tests are added to your list, including a baseline colonoscopy for both men and women. At this point you should be getting regular blood glucose, cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure checks. Depending on your personal risk for diabetes and heart disease, you will likely need these tests yearly.

“If you catch diabetes early and get your sugars down to normal levels, you can likely live out your life without complications,” Sullivan said.

60s and beyond

You’ll continue with the same tests as in your 50s every year, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Men can consider the PSA screen for prostate cancer. Women will want to get a bone density scan for osteoporosis. You’ll likely receive more advanced heart tests, including an EKG.



“Screening tests are not always pleasant, but they make a huge difference on health outcomes,” Ellis said.

If you are due for annual labs, plan to get your blood drawn during the month of March at Memorial Regional Health’s Medical Clinic, and then attend the Community Health Fair on April 1 where providers can give you personalized feedback.

