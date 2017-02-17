From Pipi’s Pasture: A cow Is delighted when…

Awhile back my sister Charlotte Allum, of Fort Collins, called me with an idea for “Pipi’s Pasture.” She suggested that I write about cows’ moods. I’m thinking about it, though it might be a challenging assignment — perhaps even for an animal psychologist. But, I’m working on it.

So far I’ve come up with some situations that seem to make cows happy. (Of course these same situations apply to bulls, calves and yearlings, too.)

A cow is delighted when…

• the feedlot is breaking through and there’s water standing around so she can get a drink without having to walk to the stock tank; (it doesn’t matter how “icky” the water looks, either).

• you foolishly leave a gate open — just for a minute.

• she can pull a bale off a load of hay.

• she can hold up the feeding routine by standing in the way of a feed truck, tractor, or other feed vehicle while others pull a bale off the load.

• she finds a few stems of brand new spring grass in early spring.

• there’s an apple tree with bright red apples within her reach or somebody throws some apples into the pasture.

• someone tosses corn stalks over the fence.

• she finds just-the-right-height post to itch her chin on.

• she can manage to reach under the lowest wire of a fence to get grass on the other side.

• an unsuspecting cat, minding its own business, walks across the corral or feedlot on an unexceptionally boring day.

• you walk across the corral with a bucket of grain (it’s a dangerous thing to do).

• while itching, she pushes the chain upward on a gate, opening it up (I’ve seen it done).



• she finds a warm spot to nap on top of a pile of dirt or manure, one that no other cow has claimed.

• there’s a dirt pile that’s just the right height for rubbing ones head.

• she pokes her head through a loose fence (usually a woven wire fence), followed by her neck, and then the rest of her body.

• the day is sunny and warm and she can enjoy a long nap while she digests her breakfast.

It’s all in the day of a happy cow.