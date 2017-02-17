Mighty Moffat County: Wrestlers power through second day at state

— Another day, another shot at glory for Moffat County High School wrestling.

The second segment of the three-day CHSAA 3A State Championships saw the Bulldog pride going strong as Moffat County athletes returned to the mats of the Pepsi Center Friday.

The morning included powerhouse performances as Miki Klimper won the quarterfinal round of the 170-pound bracket to advance to the semis, wasting no time pinning Trinidad’s Jesus Diaz, guaranteeing Klimper’s place somewhere on the podium by Saturday night.

However, Klimper was the only Bulldog to inch closer to a championship, as 182’s Elias Peroulis fought to the finish but came up short, 6-3, against William Tyler of La Junta.

In the 195 class, Hugo Hernandez also took a defeat, as Lamar’s Bart Gruenloh claimed a fall against the Moffat County senior.

At 113, Daniel Caddy had the first match of the morning, meeting Alamosa’s Isaiah DeLaCerda, who pinned the Moffat County freshman early in the second period.

Caddy said he was prepared to fight against the returning state champ, though the opponent still took him by surprise when the tilt tactic played out differently than Caddy hoped.

The youngest of the Dogs to make it to state is still hoping to place.

“I’m just going to keep going after it,” Caddy said.

MCHS swept the consolation rounds as Thursday losses became motivation to work even harder.

Following Karson Cox’s win by decision against Weld Central’s Santana Hernandez at 106, Chris Moschetti (120) was nearly unstoppable against Middle Park’s Henry Hoyhtya, racking up 18 points and an eventual technical fall.

At 152, Drake Zimmerman stayed the course with Eagle Valley’s Davis Ward to pick up the 7-4 victory, while Toryn Hume (220) gained and kept the lead late in his match with Fort Lupton’s Andrew Adame, close to a pin but still winning at 10-6.

“Just gotta keep drilling,” Hume said of the forthcoming rounds.

As the evening session commenced, consolation rounds were 4-3 for the Dogs as Cox and Moschetti each moved on with wins by decisions of 8-5 to Lamar's Justin Batterton and 4-2 over Valley's Javier Gonzalez, respectively, whereas Caddy's close match with Pueblo Central's Jimmy Gonzales ended with a 1-0 loss.

Zimmerman and Hume each lost by pin, to Jefferson's Brandon Onofre and University's Caleb Measner.

Elsewhere, Peroulis and Hernandez had opponents from the Western Slope, Peroulis earning the fall over Summit's Dean Vangsnes with three seconds remaining.

Hernandez faced familiar foe William Rivera, of Basalt, who was far improved from when they met in Craig.

"He knew what I was doing," Hernandez said of the Longhorn.

Still, Hernandez finished ahead, 7-2.

Though a championship isn't in the cards for his senior season, he still plans to place.

"I just need to wrestle smart, not give up any stupid takedowns," he said.

The last Friday match for Moffat County was the championship semifinals as Klimper faced Sheridan's Faustin Lopez, a round he controlled in its entirety and ultimately won by pin.

Klimper said he had observed Lopez's technique earlier in the tourney and knew exactly what to expect.

"That's what you get for watching them, you gotta study them before you can match them," he said.

Coming off the mat, Klimper was greeted by a bear hug from head coach Tanner Linsacum, both jubilant by the quick success.

Klimper, who will meet Josh Flanagan of Valley in the final round Saturday, said his strategy is to not overthink his time at state.

"You can ask coach, before the match, I was asking where we wanted to go for dinner," he laughed.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.