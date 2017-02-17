Marijuana stores extend hours

— Rocky Mountain Remedies on Friday was the first of Steamboat Springs’ three recreational marijuana stores to announce extended hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

“City council passed the new regulations so we’re happy to serve the public as permitted,” RMR co-owner Kevin Fisher said.

Golden Leaf followed suit Friday and also began extending its hours.

“We’re ready to be open today,” manager Chris Franges said.

Natural Choice plans to extend their hours, but that probably will not happen until next week because they have to hire additional staff.

“We’re in the process of doing that,” General Manager Mia French said.

The City Council was asked to consider extending the hours that marijuana stores could operate by Natural Choice, which is planning to move to a more visible location at Curve Plaza.

The stores were allowed to be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The council voted 5-2 on Feb. 7 to make the city’s rules mirror what is allowed by the state. Council members Walter Magill and Robin Crossan were against allowing the stores to be open until 10 p.m. They preferred 8 or 9 p.m.

Extended hours do not necessarily mean more tax dollars will be filling the city’s coffers.

“No more cannabis is going to be sold in Steamboat Springs,” Fisher said. “That’s for sure.”

What it does mean is that RMR’s payroll for its store employees just increased about 20 percent.

“And those are non-deductible expenses,” Fisher said.

RMR also had to hire additional staff.

Fisher has another concern.

“Possibly we’ll have more intoxicated people coming through the door,” Fisher said. “That’s what we’re keeping an eye on.”

