Government update for the week of Feb. 20

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the Chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Feb. 14

b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017- 27 & 28

c) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-29

d) Amended fee schedule

3) Public Comment, General Discussion and BOCC Reports

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business,

whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) Staff Reports:

a) Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review Jan. 24 minutes for revision or approval

• Department updates

• Electronic transactions

• Monthly reports

b) Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw — and Sheriff's Office — Charlene Abdella

• Personnel Requisition for Master Control Operator

c) Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Personnel Requisition for Department of Social Services Case Services Aide

d) Museum of Northwest Colorado — Dan Davidson

• Storage building lease

5) Presentations:

a) The Memorial Hospital — Andy Daniels, CEO

• Discuss resolution regarding The Memorial Hospital refinance and amended site lease

Local Marketing District

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig City Hall Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

1) 6:30 p.m.: Call to Order and approval of minutes

2) 6:35 p.m.: Updates

● Committee Updates

● Financial Update

● Fiscal Agent — Mindy Curtis

3) 6:45 p.m.: Discussion and action

● Project development from organization documents

● Funding application review

4) 7:15 p.m.: Other business

● Golden Shovel Agency Discussion

● Broadband meeting

5) 7:45 p.m.: Public comment

Moffat County Commissioners special meeting

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 9 a.m. Call to order by the Chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Presentations:

a) The Memorial Hospital — Andy Daniels, CEO

• Resolution regarding The Memorial Hospital refinance and amended site lease