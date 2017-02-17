Government update for the week of Feb. 20

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
Craig — When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the Chairman
• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer
• Approval of the agenda
2) Consent agenda — review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: Feb. 14
b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2017- 27 & 28
c) Resolution(s) for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2017-29
d) Amended fee schedule
3) Public Comment, General Discussion and BOCC Reports
— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business,
whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) Staff Reports:
a) Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose
• Review Jan. 24 minutes for revision or approval
• Department updates
• Electronic transactions
• Monthly reports
b) Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw — and Sheriff's Office — Charlene Abdella
• Personnel Requisition for Master Control Operator
c) Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose
• Personnel Requisition for Department of Social Services Case Services Aide
d) Museum of Northwest Colorado — Dan Davidson
• Storage building lease
5) Presentations:
a) The Memorial Hospital — Andy Daniels, CEO
• Discuss resolution regarding The Memorial Hospital refinance and amended site lease
Local Marketing District
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Craig City Hall Chambers, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig
1) 6:30 p.m.: Call to Order and approval of minutes
2) 6:35 p.m.: Updates
● Committee Updates
● Financial Update
● Fiscal Agent — Mindy Curtis
3) 6:45 p.m.: Discussion and action
● Project development from organization documents
● Funding application review
4) 7:15 p.m.: Other business
● Golden Shovel Agency Discussion
● Broadband meeting
5) 7:45 p.m.: Public comment
Moffat County Commissioners special meeting
When: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 9 a.m. Call to order by the Chairman
• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer
• Approval of the agenda
2) Presentations:
a) The Memorial Hospital — Andy Daniels, CEO
• Resolution regarding The Memorial Hospital refinance and amended site lease
