Found syringes: On the record for Feb. 16

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Feb. 16

1:04 a.m. On the 300 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicles and a request for extra patrol. The caller was concerned about numerous vehicles, individuals and odors outside a neighbor's place which they thought could be possible drug activity.

1:57 a.m. At the old Kmart on West Victory Way, officers responded to a curfew violation. Two juveniles were cited for curfew and possession of marijuana.

9:25 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male that left on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

12:03 p.m. On the 500 block of Westridge Drive, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a man and woman walking in the area. Officers contacted them and confirmed they were arguing, and helped mediate the conflict.

4:38 p.m. At the old Craig Grain Company, officers responded to a report of a found syringe, which was turned over to officers for disposal.

5:29 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way near the OP Bar and Grill, officers took a complaint of a man in a white van possibly throwing trash into Fortification Creek.

5:48 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of another found syringe outside an apartment building. Officers again disposed of it.

6:37 p.m. At the Super 8 Motel on Highway 13, officers responded to a report of a disturbance by a man that had caused problems with them in the past and was on their no-rent list. He was asked to leave the property by staff, which he did.

9:39 p.m. On the 600 block of Pershing, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man was issued a summons for harassing his neighbor after confronting him for being outside talking on his cell phone, even though the neighbor was on his own property.

10:18 p.m. At an undisclosed location, officers responded to a report of child abuse related to a dirty house. The case was referred to the Department of Social Services.