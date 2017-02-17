Education Briefs: K-12 schools closed Monday

In recognition of President’s Day, Moffat County School District schools and offices will be closed on Monday. Normal school district schedule resumes on Tuesday.

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. Thursdays in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Feb. 23:Beautiful Boats

• Mar. 2: Dr. Seuss

• Mar. 9: Music

• Mar. 16: St. Patrick’s Day

• Mar. 23: Spring Flowers

• Mar. 30: Feelings

New playroom at Wyman Museum

A playroom for kids is new at the Wyman Living History Museum that's located roughly four miles east of Craig. Kids are encouraged to use their imagination to dress-up, drink tea and play in a house built for them. To enter the room, walk through the Moffat Tunnel and explore. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. Admission is free.

Teachers teaching teachers takes flight in Colorado with COpilot

The Colorado Education Association is breaking new ground in continued professional learning with COpilot, an innovative, flexible online learning platform for teachers and education support professionals. Colorado is the first association of educators in the country to launch a statewide, interactive tool delivering peer-to-peer teaching support. COpilot features courses and lesson plans designed and taught by members and offers resources and supports all in one convenient place educators can access any time. Course facilitators earn money for teaching their courses, and teachers completing courses can earn graduate credit from Adams State University and accrue professional development hours for license renewal. COpilot is available to all educators in Colorado regardless of membership with Colorado Education Association, though members receive the lowest priced courses. Learn more about COpilot by contacting Casey Kilpatrick, CEA’s director of learning services at ckilpatrick@coloradoea.org.

Spring Break for Moffat County School District Schools is March 20 to 24

Moffat County School District offices and schools will be closed from March 20 to March 24 for Spring Break. Normal school district schedule will resume on Monday March 27.