Craig Sports Briefs for Feb. 18, 2017: Craig Trap Club hosting Polar Bear League

Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League for shotgun shooters takes place through March at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Sessions are twice weekly at 10 a.m. Sundays or 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

Polar Bear sessions are open to individuals and families with a $60 registration fee for the league, with practice rounds $5 for club members and $6 for non-members.

A full league shooting includes 300 total targets — 100 from the 16-yard line for handicap classification, 100 more from either the 20- or 25-yard line and another 100 from 16.

Shooting can be done all in one day or throughout the season.

CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition as well as have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

For more information on Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League requirements, call 970-629-8437 or 970-629-9586 or visit Facebook.com/CraigTrapClub.

Moffat County High School spring sports teams to meet Feb. 22

Moffat County High School will host a meeting at 8 p.m. this Wednesday in the MCHS gym, 900 Finley Lane, for parents of athletes interested in spring sports.

Spring sports teams include baseball, track and field, boys swimming, girls soccer and girls golf.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Mule Deer Foundation banquet Feb. 25

The annual banquet for Northwest Colorado Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation takes place Feb. 25 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The night includes an auction with multiple hunting trips up for bid including a a turkey shoot and pheasant hunt, as well as many specialty firearms among other items.

Tickets are $38 per person or $70 for a couple.

Tickets are available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Thunder Run Survival or Northwest Pawn.

Proceeds benefit mule deer and black tailed deer and their habitat.

For more information, call Mike McQuay at 970-629-3292 or visit muledeer.org.

Registration still open for Moffat County Youth Wrestling

Registration is now open for Moffat County Youth Wrestling’s season. The program is offered for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 to learn and grow in the sport.

Eligibility is based on a child’s age as of March 25, 2017, though 14-year-olds in high school do not qualify.

Forms are available on the Moffat County Youth Wrestling Facebook page and will be accepted through Feb. 27.

Official practices begin in March, with the junior team for ages 4 through 8 working Mondays and Wednesdays and senior team 9 to 14 Tuesdays and Thursdays at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Meets will begin in April and will include a home event hosted by MCYW.

Costs includes $40 for the program — with discounts for siblings — a $50 pre-registration tournament fee for the season — not including the MCYW home event, free to members — and a $50 refundable deposit for equipment.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from all tournaments.

Drop off registration complete with fees and wrestlers’ information at Bullseye Taxidermy, 1445 Yampa Ave., or mail to the following address:

Gayle Zimmerman

3692 Moffat County Road 7

Craig, CO 81625

For more information, call 970-629-0130 or 970-629-2065.