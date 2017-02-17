Craig briefs: Secure drop box installed for unused medications

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Craig Police Department and The Memorial Hospital, has established an official safe disposal site for unused or expired household medications, according to a news release. A secure drop box is installed at Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 W. First St. in Craig. The drop box was provided through the Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

4-H enrollments set to continue through Feb. 28

The Moffat County Extension Office’s deadline for 4-H is Feb. 28. New and existing members can sign up for 4-H at the Moffat County Extension Office. For more information about 4-H or 4-H enrollment, call the extension office at 970-824-9180

Candidate debate, forum set for 5:30 p.m. March 1

The Craig Association of Realtors, Craig Daily Press, and KRAI will host a candidate debate/forum for the upcoming city council and mayor candidates at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at Centennial Mall.